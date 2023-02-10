Messi an injury doubt for PSG's Champions League match against Bayern

Lionel Messi is a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich after suffering a hamstring injury.

The World Cup winner suffered the ailment in PSG's shock 2-1 defeat to Le Classique rivals Marseille in the Coupe de France round of 16 game.

Although the extent of the injury is not yet known, L'Equipe have reported that such an injury could mean Messi will not be available for the first-leg meeting with Bayern.

The former Barcelona man has enjoyed a great season on both the domestic and international front, bagging 28 goal contributions for PSG and winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022.

Messi would join fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe on the injury list, with Mbappe also not being able to feature against the Bundesliga champions.

A club statement on Mbappe's injury read: "After examinations, Kylian Mbappé suffers from a lesion of the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. His duration of unavailability is estimated at three weeks."

In better news for PSG, Neymar, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos returned to the fold in PSG's defeat to Marseille.

The trio will be expected to play key roles for the club as they attempt to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown this season.