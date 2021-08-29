Messi included in PSG squad for Reims Ligue 1 trip

Sports

Reuters
29 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 05:05 pm

Related News

Messi included in PSG squad for Reims Ligue 1 trip

The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10.

Reuters
29 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 05:05 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club said on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10.

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 10.

Also in the squad are France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar.

PSG have a maximum nine points in the Ligue 1 table.

Football

Leonel Messi / Paris Saint-Germain / League 1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs