Messi to headline Maradona 'match for peace' homage

Sports

BSS
11 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 03:15 pm

Related News

Messi to headline Maradona 'match for peace' homage

The match will take place on November 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, less than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

BSS
11 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 03:15 pm
Messi to headline Maradona &#039;match for peace&#039; homage

Lionel Messi will headline a star-studded lineup for a 'match for peace' in tribute to fellow Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona on November 14 in Rome, organisers announced on Monday.

In addition to Messi, former Brazilian star Ronaldinho, Italian World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon and Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho confirmed their presence in a video published by the WEPLAYFORPEACE platform for the third edition of the "match for peace" organised by a Foundation created by Pope Francis.

The video was uploaded on October 10, to signify 10/10, in tribute to the number 10 jersey worn by Maradona during his career. His nickname was 'el ultimo Diez' (the last 10).

Former World Cup winner Maradona died aged 60 of heart failure in November 2020.

The match will take place on November 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, less than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

 

Football

Lionel Messi / Maradona / diego maradona / Maradona tribute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

5h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

5h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

47m | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

2h | Videos
How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

7h | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro