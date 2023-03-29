Messi hat-trick makes him cross 100-goal mark for country as Argentina rout Curacao 7-0

World Cup champions Argentina won 7-0 vs. Curacao and Lionel Messi had a hat trick as he reached 102 goals for the national team.

Messi ranks third in the all-time list of top international goalscorers (102), behind the second-placed Ali Daei of Iran (109) and leader Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (122).

It was Messi's 50th hat-trick in his career.

Lionel Scaloni's team scored five goals in the first half with Messi scoring three of them. The match started with Lautaro Martinez nearly giving Argentina the 1-0 lead. It was a pass into Lautaro but he would get the ball tangled in front of the goal and was unable to score.

Lionel Messi would score his first of three in the first half. A dribble inside the penalty area and a goal by him would make it 1-0 for the World Cup champions. That goal was his 100th for the Argentina national team.

Minutes later, Nicolas Gonzalez would make it 2-0 off a header. A cross into the penalty area found German Pezzella but his header was cleared off the line and Gonzalez outjumped the goalkeeper and scored from close range.

Messi would make it 3-0 with an effort from inside the penalty area. His strike from inside the penalty area would bring him to 101 goals with Argentina.

Enzo Fernandez would score just minutes after Messi's second goal. A strike from outside of the penalty area and it was 4-0 for the World champions.

The current FIFA Best Player award winner would score his first-half hat trick. A ball into Messi and he would outrun the defenders and score his third goal of the match to make it 102 goals with the national team.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni would make several changes in the second half. Rodrigo De Paul was substituted on for Alexis Mac Allister, Exequiel Palacios for Enzo Fernández, Juan Foyth for Nicolás Otamendi, Ángel Di María, for Gio Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala was brought on for Lautaro Martínez.

Ángel Di María had an effort on goal which struck an arm and Argentina were awarded a penalty kick. It was Di María who took it and scored to give Argentina the 6-0 lead.

Gonzalo Montiel would also score. The man who scored the World Cup-winning penalty was inside the penalty area when the ball fell to him and he would score from close range and it was 7-0 for the World champions.