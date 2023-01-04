Messi given guard of honour by PSG teammates on return to training

When Lionel Messi arrived in Paris to rejoin his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on 4 November, he was greeted with a hero's welcome. After celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2022 victory with his friends and family, Messi had returned from his homeland.

Messi returned to training at the Parc des Princes to a guard of honor from his Paris Saint-Germain teammates and support personnel. At the ceremony of felicitation, he was also given a special trophy.

Messi received a hero's welcome upon his arrival at the Paris airport earlier in the day. Thousands of fans lined up to see the Argentina captain, who in December in Qatar fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Lens handed PSG their first Ligue 1 loss of the season. On 2 January, the Paris club was defeated 3-1 without Lionel Messi, who had asked for a break before returning to the team. With 44 points after the 17th matchday, PSG is still in first place in the league standings, four points ahead of Lens in second.