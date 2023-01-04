Messi given guard of honour by PSG teammates on return to training

Sports

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Messi given guard of honour by PSG teammates on return to training

Messi returned to training at the Parc des Princes to a guard of honor from his Paris Saint-Germain teammates and support personnel. At the ceremony of felicitation, he was also given a special trophy.

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 06:51 pm
Photo: PSG
Photo: PSG

When Lionel Messi arrived in Paris to rejoin his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on 4 November, he was greeted with a hero's welcome. After celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2022 victory with his friends and family, Messi had returned from his homeland.

Messi returned to training at the Parc des Princes to a guard of honor from his Paris Saint-Germain teammates and support personnel. At the ceremony of felicitation, he was also given a special trophy.

Messi received a hero's welcome upon his arrival at the Paris airport earlier in the day. Thousands of fans lined up to see the Argentina captain, who in December in Qatar fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Lens handed PSG their first Ligue 1 loss of the season. On 2 January, the Paris club was defeated 3-1 without Lionel Messi, who had asked for a break before returning to the team. With 44 points after the 17th matchday, PSG is still in first place in the league standings, four points ahead of Lens in second.

Football

Lionel Messi / Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the page &#039;Old Collection&#039; has 35,000 followers. So far more than 6,000 people have bought old books from Shariful Islam. Photos: Courtesy

How a former rice trader became a collector and promoter of rare books

12h | Panorama
According to ESDO in Bangladesh, every year, about 87,000 tonnes of single-use plastic are thrown away. Photo: Rehman Asad/ TBS

The world is looking to rein in single-use plastic. Will corporations in Bangladesh pay heed?

10h | Panorama
No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

No-honking days and noise barriers aim to quell Mumbai's cacophony

9h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Thousand years of history in one room

Thousand years of history in one room

1h | TBS Stories
nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

nuhash humayun's coffee offer goes viral on internet

2h | TBS Entertainment
Where do billionaires keep their money?

Where do billionaires keep their money?

2h | TBS Stories
Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

Central bank goes for printing money to support budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night