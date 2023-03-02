Messi gifts World Cup-winning Argentina team 35 Gold iPhones

Lionel Messi, the FIFA World Cup winning Argentina captain, ordered gold iPhones for each member of his squad and support personnel that participated in the historic victory over France in the final in Qatar 2022.

The players' names, numbers, and the Argentinian logo are inscribed on the 24-carat devices, which are valued £175,000, according to an article in The Sun. On Saturday, Messi had them delivered to his apartment in Paris.

"Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment. He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together," the source said.

"Lionel is not only the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) but he's one of iDesign Gold's most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn't want the usual gift of watches," Ben, the CEO of iDesign Gold, said.

"So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea," he added.