Messi gifts World Cup-winning Argentina team 35 Gold iPhones

Sports

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 05:04 pm

Related News

Messi gifts World Cup-winning Argentina team 35 Gold iPhones

The players' names, numbers, and the Argentinian logo are inscribed on the 24-carat devices, which are valued £175,000, according to an article in The Sun. On Saturday, Messi had them delivered to his apartment in Paris.

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 05:04 pm
Messi gifts World Cup-winning Argentina team 35 Gold iPhones

Lionel Messi, the FIFA World Cup winning Argentina captain, ordered gold iPhones for each member of his squad and support personnel that participated in the historic victory over France in the final in Qatar 2022.

The players' names, numbers, and the Argentinian logo are inscribed on the 24-carat devices, which are valued £175,000, according to an article in The Sun. On Saturday, Messi had them delivered to his apartment in Paris.

"Lionel wanted to do something special and blingy to celebrate his proudest moment. He got in touch with entrepreneur Ben Lyons and they came up with the design together," the source said.

"Lionel is not only the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) but he's one of iDesign Gold's most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn't want the usual gift of watches," Ben, the CEO of iDesign Gold, said. 

"So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea," he added.

Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

57m | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

21h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

8h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod