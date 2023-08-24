Messi the gift that keeps giving! Argentine star leads Miami into another cup final

Sports

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 02:32 pm

Related News

Messi the gift that keeps giving! Argentine star leads Miami into another cup final

Lionel Messi showed he is both human, and superhuman, on Wednesday evening

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 02:32 pm
Messi the gift that keeps giving! Argentine star leads Miami into another cup final

Lionel Messi assisted twice in regulation, helping Inter Miami to a 3-2 extra-time victory over FC Cincinnati in the semifinals of the Open Cup.

Lionel Messi showed he is both human, and superhuman, on Wednesday evening. He had an uneventful first 70 minutes of the match, but assisted Miami's first and then their second - in the 97th minute.

Then, extra-time and penalties happened. It was a gritty and enticing performance from Messi and Miami, with youngster Benjamin Cremaschi scoring the game-winning penalty in the shootout after the 120 minutes of action ended at a 3-3 stalemate.

Messi has made it eight-straight matches with a goal or an assist for the Herons, and now, has helped see them through to their second cup final since his mid-summer arrival.

The Herons are now into the Open Cup final on the heels of Messi's magic once again. Prior to his arrival, Miami was considered the worst team in MLS (and they actively sit bottom of the league standings), and now they are a must-watch blockbuster feature every single match.

Tata Martino and Lionel Messi have transformed the Herons.

The Open Cup final will be an opportunity to earn his 45th trophy for both club and country.

The Herons travel to Red Bull Arena for Lionel Messi's first regular season match this Saturday.

Top News / Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

4h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19