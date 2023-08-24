Messi the gift that keeps giving! Argentine star leads Miami into another cup final

Lionel Messi assisted twice in regulation, helping Inter Miami to a 3-2 extra-time victory over FC Cincinnati in the semifinals of the Open Cup.

Lionel Messi showed he is both human, and superhuman, on Wednesday evening. He had an uneventful first 70 minutes of the match, but assisted Miami's first and then their second - in the 97th minute.

Then, extra-time and penalties happened. It was a gritty and enticing performance from Messi and Miami, with youngster Benjamin Cremaschi scoring the game-winning penalty in the shootout after the 120 minutes of action ended at a 3-3 stalemate.

Messi has made it eight-straight matches with a goal or an assist for the Herons, and now, has helped see them through to their second cup final since his mid-summer arrival.

The Herons are now into the Open Cup final on the heels of Messi's magic once again. Prior to his arrival, Miami was considered the worst team in MLS (and they actively sit bottom of the league standings), and now they are a must-watch blockbuster feature every single match.

Tata Martino and Lionel Messi have transformed the Herons.

The Open Cup final will be an opportunity to earn his 45th trophy for both club and country.

The Herons travel to Red Bull Arena for Lionel Messi's first regular season match this Saturday.