Messi gets a surprise by Argentina squad on his 34th birthday

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 11:42 am

Messi was handed a birthday cake and several gifts on Thursday morning by Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi seen among others.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

A number of Argentina players decided to give teammate Lionel Messi a wholesome surprise on his 34th birthday.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is currently playing in the Copa America, was woken by members of his Argentina squad.

Messi was handed a birthday cake and several gifts on Thursday morning by Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi seen among others.

The Barcelona forward posted the footage on his official Instagram earlier with the caption: "Thank you very much for a special day, even though I am not with the family who I miss a lot at the moment."

Messi wants to make his birthday even more special by finally replicating his club success at the international level.

"I think this is the time to strike a blow and the chance could come in this Copa America," the Barcelona forward and six-time winner of the best player in the world award was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"My big dream is to win a title with the national team. I was very close on many occasions and unfortunately, it didn't work out. I will keep going until I can't anymore," he added.

Throughout the day, many accounts on social media have extended their birthday wishes to one of the all-time greats.

Messi will no doubt feature for Argentina in their upcoming Copa America clash against Bolivia on June 29.

Lionel Scaloni's side, who currently sit top of Group A with seven points, have already secured a place in the quarter-final stage of the competition after wins against Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.

 

