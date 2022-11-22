Messi first Argentinian to score in four World Cups

Lionel Messi scored from a penalty to take the lead against Saudi Arabia 10 minutes into the game.

This is Messi's 92nd goal in Argentina colours. He has become the first player to score in four World Cups for Argentina (in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022).

The PSG star has overtaken Argentine legends Diego Maradona (1982, 1986 and 1994) and Gabriel Batistuta (1994, 1998 and 2002), who managed to score in three editions of the tournament.

With the goal, Messi also equalled his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of seven goals in World Cups.