Messi first Argentinian to score in four World Cups

Sports

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 05:04 pm

Related News

Messi first Argentinian to score in four World Cups

This is Messi's 92nd goal in Argentina colours. He has become the first player to score in four World Cups for Argentina (in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022). 

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 05:04 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi scored from a penalty to take the lead against Saudi Arabia 10 minutes into the game.

This is Messi's 92nd goal in Argentina colours. He has become the first player to score in four World Cups for Argentina (in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022). 

The PSG star has overtaken Argentine legends Diego Maradona (1982, 1986 and 1994) and Gabriel Batistuta (1994, 1998 and 2002), who managed to score in three editions of the tournament. 

With the goal, Messi also equalled his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of seven goals in World Cups. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Lionel Messi / diego maradona / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

4h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

6h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

1h | Videos
Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

2h | Videos
Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

4h | Videos
Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering