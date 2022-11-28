Messi to consider move away from PSG? Argentina star's representative breaks silence

28 November, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 06:36 pm

Messi to consider move away from PSG? Argentina star's representative breaks silence

Speaking to CNN about Messi's transfer rumours, the representative of the Argentina captain has quashed the reports which linked the PSG star with a move away from Paris in the summer.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Leading Argentina's title bid at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi is heavily linked with a move away from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the forthcoming transfer window. One of the finest footballers in the history of the beautiful game, former Barcelona captain Messi has remained in speculation about leaving PSG ever since the Argentina captain entered into the final year of his lucrative contract at Parc des Princes.

Messi, who is busy rewriting history at the grandest stage of them all with the La Albiceleste (The White and Sky Blue) in Qatar, will become a free agent in the summer. Messi can leave PSG as a free agent if the Ligue 1 giants fail to renew the contract of one of the highest-paid players. At a time when Messi is moving closer to free agency, multiple reports suggested that the former Barcelona captain is nearing a move to Major League Soccer team - Inter Miami.

The US-based football club is co-owned by England icon David Beckham. Speaking to CNN about Messi's transfer rumours, the representative of the Argentina captain has quashed the reports which linked the PSG star with a move away from Paris in the summer. "It's false, it's fake news. There is no negotiation for Lionel to join Inter Miami next season," said Marcelo Mendez, who is Messi's representative.

Earlier, Messi had expressed his desire about playing in the MLS. "I would like to play in the United States one day; it's always been one of my dreams," Messi was quoted as saying by Goal.com. According to The Times, Inter Miami were closing on signing Messi on a record-breaking deal after the conclusion of his ongoing stint with PSG. The report added that Inter Miami were keen on making Messi the highest-paid player in MLS history. The MLS club are also hoping to sign Messi's former Barca teammates Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez.

