Messi confirms retirement, says FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be his last for Argentina

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

Messi confirms retirement, says FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be his last for Argentina

Messi put on a show for a capacity crowd at Lusail Stadium in Qatar which many described as his best in recent times. This will be Messi's last chance to lift the World Cup before calling it quits. He had ended up as a runner-up after losing to Germany in 2014 in Brazil

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:54 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi confirmed retirement after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. The Argentina captain, who scored from a penalty and played equally important in the other two goals scored by Julian Alvarez against Croatia to take his country to the final, said the summit clash will be his last in the sky and white stripes.

"I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

The PSG forward put on a show for a capacity crowd at Lusail Stadium in Qatar which many described as his best in recent times. This will be Messi's last chance to lift the World Cup before calling it quits. He had ended up as a runner-up after losing to Germany in 2014 in Brazil.

"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," Messi added. "We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."

Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.

Argentina will face either 2018 champions France (Group D winners) or Morocco (Group F winners) in the final.

Lionel Messi / Argentina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

1h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

1h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

2h | Panorama
A man rests while waiting in a line to buy diesel near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Too much gloom and doom?

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

15h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

18h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

20h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis