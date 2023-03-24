Messi caps a night of unbridled joy with 800th career goal

Sports

AFP
24 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 02:47 pm

Related News

Messi caps a night of unbridled joy with 800th career goal

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's stunning free-kick in the dying minutes came after 21-year-old MLS sensation Thiago Almada gave a glimpse of what the future holds with his first goal for the national team in only his third appearance.

AFP
24 March, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 02:47 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi scored his 800th goal of his career as world champions Argentina celebrated their homecoming with a 2-0 friendly victory over stubborn Panama in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's stunning free-kick in the dying minutes came after 21-year-old MLS sensation Thiago Almada gave a glimpse of what the future holds with his first goal for the national team in only his third appearance.

It was an emotional night as fireworks crackled overhead before kick-off at the impressive Monumental stadium where the 83,000 lucky fans that managed to get tickets among the more than 1.5 million people who tried, created an atmosphere that produced goosebumps.

Messi, coach Lionel Scaloni and numerous players came onto the pitch with their children and several seemed on the brink of tears as fans in unison sung Argentina's World Cup anthem.

It was clear that this was more a celebration than a football match but Panama clearly had not read the script.

Despite fielding a weakened side, they were organized and disciplined and managed to frustrate the new world champions for 78 minutes before their defenses were finally breached.

Argentina, who started the game playing champagne football, created relatively little given their 73 percent possession in the first period.

Messi struck the woodwork with a freekick while Enzo Fernandez brought a diving one-handed save out of goalkeeper Jose Carlos Guerra with a shot from distance.

Scaloni had picked the same starting XI that faced France in the World Cup final in December -- when Argentina triumphed 4-2 on penalties after a sensational 3-3 draw -- but after a goalless first half he made three changes.

In the second period, Argentina knuckled down to trying to win a football match but Guerra was twice equal to Messi free-kicks and also saved a low curling effort from veteran Angel Di Maria.

As the minutes ticked by, the tension rose with Argentina acutely aware that their party risked falling flat if they did not win.

But, eventually their main man came to the fore and ensured Panama would not be party poopers.

Messi had a hand in the opening goal, crashing another free-kick off the woodwork, with Almada, a second half substitute, following up to slot home.

The stadium erupted and the tension drained from Argentina's players, by now mostly substitutes.

With a minute to go, Messi was given yet another free-kick within shooting range -- his fifth of the match -- and this time he curled it into the top corner to seal the dream scenario for his delirious fans.

Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the past few months, Shakib has also been under the media spotlight as his name came up with people involved in controversial activities in the share market. Photo: AFP

Shakib controversy: Do celebrities need to have a moral compass?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Hong Kong heiress sues gallery owner over Banksy painting

3h | Splash
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

4h | Splash
Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

4h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

19h | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

12h | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

22h | TBS Face to Face
Russian jets intercepts US B52 bombers

Russian jets intercepts US B52 bombers

58m | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year