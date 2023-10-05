Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury

Sports

AFP
05 October, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 08:30 pm

Related News

Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury

Messi missed Inter's 4-1 defeat to Chicago on Wednesday as he continues to struggle with his fitness -- he has played just 37 minutes for the club since September 3.

AFP
05 October, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 08:30 pm
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury

Argentina have called up Lionel Messi for their upcoming South American World Cup qualifiers despite him being on the injured list at his club Inter Miami.

Messi missed Inter's 4-1 defeat to Chicago on Wednesday as he continues to struggle with his fitness -- he has played just 37 minutes for the club since September 3.

The 36-year-old has missed Inter's last three games and five of their last six.

Argentina host Paraguay on October 12 and then travel to play Peru five days later in CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Messi's Miami team-mate, 21-year-old winger Facundo Farias, has been called up to the national team squad for the first time.

Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

5h | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

9h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

10h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

2h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

4h | TBS Entertainment
Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

9h | TBS Stories