Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record after PSG's win over Montpellier

Sports

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 05:24 pm

Lionel Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record with his 697th goal in the top five European leagues.

On Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Montpellier 3-1 and increased their lead over the competition by five points thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record with his 697th goal in the top five European leagues.

It took him 84 fewer games than the Portuguese star to do it.

Messi had 696 goals in his club career before this game, including 13 for PSG this season.

Ronaldo will retire with 696 goals if he doesn't choose to join a team in one of the top five leagues in Europe.

Ronaldo scored 101 goals for Juventus, 145 goals for Manchester United, and 450 goals for Real Madrid.

Messi and Ronaldo battled each other for nine seasons at the height of their respective careers while representing rival La Liga teams Barcelona and Real Madrid.

 

