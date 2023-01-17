Argentina to play match in Bangladesh in June: BFF President

Argentina's world cup winning football team, including Lionel Messi is willing to play match in Bangladesh in June, said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin on Tuesday (17 January).

"Argentina said they would like to visit Bangladesh during the FIFA window in June 2023," he told the media.

Regarding the tournament venue, Salahuddin said the match will be held at Bangabandhu Stadium in the capital.

The National Sports Council has already agreed to carry out necessary renovation work there, he added.

However, it is yet to be decided which team will play with Argentina.

"Argentina will provide us with a list of countries after talking with their coach and we will pick one," the BFF president said.

The visit by the Argentina soccer team is almost finalized. A talk on terms and conditions is in progress, he added.

Lionel Messi reigned supreme in Qatar last year as Argentina claimed glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating France in the final.

Earlier on 6 September, 2011, Argentina defeated Nigeria by 3-1 in Bangladesh.