Messi, Argentina face disciplinary action due to World Cup trophy celebration as FIFA opens proceedings

Lionel Messi reigned supreme in Qatar last year as Argentina claimed glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating France in the final. The CONMEBOL side had to seal a 4-2 win vs France in penalties after the match ended in a 3-3 draw in a thrilling final.

In a tightly contested final, Argentina first took the lead in the 23rd-minute through their captain Messi, who converted a penalty after Angel Di Maria was fouled in the French box.

Then a quick counter-attack in the 36th-minute saw Alexis MacAllister assist Di Maria, who made it 2-0. In the second-half it looked like Argentina would march to an easy win but Kylian Mbappe had other plans and staged a comeback for France.

The PSG striker levelled proceedings within 97 seconds. In the 80th-minute, he scored a penalty after Kolo Muani was brought down in the Argentine box. Then a stunning volley in the 81st-minute made it 2-2 for France.

In extra-time, it looked like Argentina found the winner after Messi found the back of the net in the 108th-minute. But Mbappe came to his side's rescue once again and converted a penalty in the 118th-minute to make it 3-3. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came on top in the shootout to deny Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman as Argentina sealed a 4-2 shootout victory.

After the historic victory, Argentina have fallen victim to criticism with a certain section of fans, experts and former players lashing out at their celebrations. After the final whistle, Martinez made an obscene gesture with the Golden Glove award and in the dressing room, he could be heard taunting Mbappe after the final. Also during the trophy parade in Argentina, the Aston Villa custodian was seen holding a baby doll with a picture of Mbappe's face.

With such controversial gestures, Argentina have faced the brunt of FIFA, whose Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against them.

In a statement, FIFA said, "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, during the Argentina v. France FIFA World Cup final."

Other than Martinez receiving an individual award, Messi was awarded the Golden Ball. Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez got the Best Young Player award and Mbappe ended up getting the Golden Boot.