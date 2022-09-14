'The merits of qualified people are never recognised in this country, nor they ever will be': Mahmudullah's wife reacts to the former captain's axe from T20 WC

Mahmudullah Riyad's wife, Jannatul Kawser Misty, indicated that Riyad was unfairly dropped from the Tigers' upcoming T20 World Cup squad. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and Riyad was not there. The former T20I skipper wasn't even considered on the standby list.

Misty took to her Facebook profile saying that qualified people do not get proper recognition in Bangladesh.

"In this country, the merits of qualified people are never recognised, nor they ever will be," wrote Misty.

Mahmudullah's slump has been hurting Bangladesh's middle-order for some time now. His overall numbers are pretty ordinary for a middle or late middle-order batter and cricketer-turned-broadcaster Wasim Akram, on air, criticised Mahmudullah's T20I strike rate.

His last innings in T20Is with a 150-plus strike rate (minimum 15 balls) was against Papua New Guinea in the World Cup Qualifiers. This was also his last fifty-plus score in this format.

Since the World Cup, Mahmudullah has averaged 16.5 and struck at a mere 102.8 in T20Is.

Mahmudullah batted 110 innings in the middle-order (number four to seven) in T20Is and his strike rate (117.02) is the second-lowest among batters with at least 75 innings.