'Mental strength sets England apart in World Cup'

Sports

Reuters
05 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

'Mental strength sets England apart in World Cup'

After following up their 2019 ODI title with victory in the Twenty20 World Cup last year, winning in India would mark England's "greatest period of sporting domination", Vaughan wrote in a Telegraph column on Wednesday.

Reuters
05 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:19 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

England's mental strength and ability to grind out wins in high-pressure situations will give them the edge in their Cricket World Cup title defence, former captain Michael Vaughan said.

After following up their 2019 ODI title with victory in the Twenty20 World Cup last year, winning in India would mark England's "greatest period of sporting domination", Vaughan wrote in a Telegraph column on Wednesday.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for this group," he added.

"They can do it because England are very tough mentally. In a difficult situation, one of the players will stand up and do something to drag the team over the line.

"They generally blow teams away but when it gets spicy – such as the 2019 World Cup final and the must-win games in that tournament – they are mentally stronger than the rest."

Vaughan said England have the "perfect" batting line-up, highlighting the even spread of right- and left-handers in their top order, but was worried about how the bowlers will adapt to the conditions.

"The doubt is whether the bowling (can) maximise conditions and take wickets at key times," he added.

"We know the white ball in the UK does a bit early on and the likes of Chris Woakes and Curran are such a threat. But will the wickets nullify those two?"

England begin their World Cup defence later on Thursday when they take on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

England Cricket Team / michael vaughan / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

3h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

21h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

19h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

16h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

18h | TBS Economy