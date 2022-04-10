'A mental and technical mistake that can be easily rectified': Siddons on Bangladeshi batters' disimissals

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 01:25 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 01:52 am

Three of the five batters - Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Mominul Haque, dismissed on the second day were left-handers, and they all were trapped LBW.

Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Tigers have lost their way in the Gqeberha Test after another familiar batting collapse at the end of day two. They lost five wickets for 139 runs after bundling South Africa for 453.

Addressing the virtual press conference after the day's play, Tigers' batting coach Jamie Siddons mentioned a mental and a technical mistake by Bangladeshi batters that he spotted. 

Three of the five batters - Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Mominul Haque, dismissed on the second day were left-handers, and they all were trapped LBW.

"I have spoken to two of the (dismissed) left-handers about their dismissals already. Both were trying to hit the ball to the leg-side when they know that I talk about clearing their front pad and hitting it back to where it came from (the off-side). We need to work on that," Siddons said.

"It is a mental and technical mistake that can be easily rectified. We need to do that pretty quickly. It is a form of dismissal that shouldn't happen with the bloke coming around the wicket," he added.

Siddons mentioned Tamim and Shanto's partnership was encouraging but their poor mental mistake cost them their wickets.

"Shanto and Tamim were fantastic early in their innings against bowlers bowling around the wicket. I don't think aggression got him out. It was just a poor mental mistake," he said.

Siddons also said that the Tigers' dressing room was happy with how things started with the bat. But it didn't end on a happy note at the end of the day's play.

"I think we are trying to instil the fight in the way we play the game. We have got to be in the battle to win the battles. I think the players may have taken that on board. We have been happy with the way they have fronted up but obviously, the performances so far haven't followed up that aggression," he added.

Earlier, Taijul picked up a six-for but Bangladesh lost opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy who struck a century in the first Test for a duck in the first over. But Tamim Iqbal on his return counterattacked in style and put Bangladesh on top sharing 79-run with Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Fast bowler Wiaan Mulder then struck to remove Tamim for 47 and soon after Duanne Olivier got rid of Shanto for 33.

The dismissal of the duo triggered a collapse as Mulder ripped through the middle order.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 30 with Yasir Ali on 8 before bails were drawn. 

Mulder snared 3-15 and Olivier snapped up 2-17.

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Jamie Siddons

