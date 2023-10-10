Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

In-form Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama both hit centuries as Sri Lanka piled up the runs against Pakistan in the World Cup on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Mendis reached his century off 65 balls with 13 fours and four sixes.

For Mendis, it was his fifth score over 50 in his last seven innings, a run which also included 76 in his team's opening defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

He had smashed an impressive 158 in a World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan.

Mendis had a lucky escape, however, on Tuesday when, having made just 12, Imam-ul-Haq dropped a simple catch off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He was eventually dismissed for a career-best 122 with 14 fours and six sixes when Imam held onto a catch off Hasan Ali.

Samarawickrama, who shared a third-wicket partnership of 111 with Mendis, went to a maiden ODI century off 82 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka hit 51.