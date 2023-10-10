Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lanka against Pakistan
In-form Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama both hit centuries as Sri Lanka piled up the runs against Pakistan in the World Cup on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Mendis reached his century off 65 balls with 13 fours and four sixes.
For Mendis, it was his fifth score over 50 in his last seven innings, a run which also included 76 in his team's opening defeat to South Africa on Saturday.
He had smashed an impressive 158 in a World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan.
Mendis had a lucky escape, however, on Tuesday when, having made just 12, Imam-ul-Haq dropped a simple catch off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.
He was eventually dismissed for a career-best 122 with 14 fours and six sixes when Imam held onto a catch off Hasan Ali.
Samarawickrama, who shared a third-wicket partnership of 111 with Mendis, went to a maiden ODI century off 82 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka hit 51.