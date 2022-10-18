Mehedi Hasan Rana handed one-month ban for making comments in social media

Pace bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana, who is playing for Chattogram Division in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) has received a one-month playing ban which is effective immediately.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the news through a press release

The left-arm pace bowler was disciplined by the Board for making comments in the social media and a national daily newspaper that have been deemed unacceptable coming from a player registered with the BCB.

On October 11, Rana claimed on his verified Facebook page that despite performing consistently in the BPL and domestic leagues, he is not getting a chance in the national team. He also claimed that deserving people are not getting a chance in the national team.

He then vented his anger against a selector. There, he alleged, the selector later avoided him by asking him to join the practice of the 'A' team. Despite repeated calls and messages, he could not contact the selector for a second time.

However, within moments of posting it, Mehdi took it down again. But before that the matter came to the attention of BCB.

Rana has also been strongly cautioned for his act of indiscretion.