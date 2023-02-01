‘For me there’s nothing left’: Lionel Messi drops massive retirement hint after World Cup glory

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Having won the FIFA World Cup 2022 final last year in Qatar, Lionel Messi finally lived up to his aim of winning the much-coveted trophy.

The victory also meant that the Argentine genius has now won every single tournament for his country.

A month after winning the historic trophy, Messi spoke about the final and also dropped a cryptic retirement hint. Speaking to UrbanaPlay of Buenos Aires, Messi said, "It has finally come at the end of my career. A closing cycle to be honest. Finally, I have achieved everything with the national team. The World Cup was something I always dreamt of. I have achieved everything in my career now. It was about uniquely closing my career. I had never imagined that this will happen to me."

"I have no complaints and I can't ask for anything more. We won Copa America in 2021 and now the World Cup, for me there's nothing left", he further added.

Argentina reigned supreme against France in the final, sealing a 4-2 win in penalties after the match ended in a 3-3 draw in a thrilling final. In a closely-fought final, the CONMEBOL side first took the lead in the 23rd minute through captain Messi, who converted a penalty after Angel Di Maria was fouled in the French box. After that, a quick counter-attack in the 36th minute saw Alexis MacAllister assist Di Maria, who made it 2-0.

With Argentina cruising to an easy win, Kylian Mbappe came to France's rescue and staged a comeback. Mbappe levelled proceedings within 97 seconds, scoring a penalty in the 80th minute after Kolo Muani was brought down in the Argentine box. Then in the 81st minute, Mbappe made it 2-2 with a stunning volley.

In extra time, Messi made it 3-2 for Argentina in the 108th minute, scoring after some poor defending. But Mbappe once again came to his side's rescue in the 118th minute to make it 3-3. In what turned out to be a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came out on top to deny Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman as Argentina sealed a 4-2 victory.

Other than winning everything with his country (Copa America, Olympics and World Cup), Messi has also won every possible trophy in club football including multiple UEFA Champions League trophies. With his PSG contract set to expire this summer, it won't be a surprise for fans if the former Barcelona man decides to hang up his boots.

