‘For me, my son is the best’: Yamal's father on viral Messi pictures

As Lamine Yamal mesmerised the world with a stunning goal against Germany in Spain's Euro 2024 semifinal, an old photo of a young Lionel Messi and the Barcelona sensation went viral on social media.

Messi, 20 at that time, had already established himself as a promising footballer at Yamal's current club, took part in a charity calendar photoshoot for Unicef.

The Argentine icon was photographed while bathing Yamal, who was obviously an infant at that time.

The long-forgotten photo resurfaced after the 16-year-old's father posted it on Instagram with the caption, "The beginning of two legends".

"They are coincidences in life. Blessing from Leo to Lamine? or from Lamine to Leo. For me, my son is the best," said Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui.

"Lamine is a special case. He has matured before the others. Thanks to all of Spain, La Masia, friends…"

Yamal is the youngest scorer in the history of the Euros and is tipped to become a great in future.