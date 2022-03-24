McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday.

The report said McGregor's car was also seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.

McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail, the report added. The 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month.

"Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station," a spokesperson for McGregor told the Irish Independent.

McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July 2021, suffering a freak leg break that required surgery.

