'MCG is my home ground': Haris Rauf issues fierce warning to India ahead of World Cup clash in Melbourne

29 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 05:47 pm

Haris has been producing consistent performances for Pakistan in the ongoing seven-match T20I series against England. After the fifth T20I on Wednesday, Haris is the highest wicket-taker in the series (eight wickets in five matches).

Team India will lock horns with Pakistan in its blockbuster opening clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup on 23 October in Melbourne. The arch-rivals will be meeting for the third time this year in men's cricket after both sides had met twice in the 2022 Asia Cup; while India had defeated Pakistan in the group match of the tournament, Pakistan produced a brilliant outing to beat Rohit Sharma's men in the Super 4.

India will be aiming to improve on its performance in the T20 World Cup this year after the side was knocked out in the group stage of the previous edition in 2021. Incidentally, India had opened their campaign against Pakistan last year as well, but faced a disastrous 10-wicket defeat as the duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged an unbeaten 152-run stand. And ahead of the clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Pakistan's star speedster Haris Rauf has fired a warning for Team India.

"The match between India and Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. Whoever the opponent is, it's always a high-pressure game. In the World Cup last year, I was feeling so much pressure. But in the past two matches in the Asia Cup, I didn't feel much of it because I knew I just had to give my best," Haris Rauf said in the post-match interview after the fifth T20I against England.

"If I give my best, they won't be able to play me easily. For the upcoming World Cup match, I'm very happy because it is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is my home ground because I play for the Melbourne Stars and I have the idea of how the conditions play out there. I've already started planning how I would bowl against India," Haris further added.

Haris has been producing consistent performances for Pakistan in the ongoing seven-match T20I series against England. After the fifth T20I on Wednesday, Haris is the highest wicket-taker in the series (eight wickets in five matches).

