McCullum lands in trouble as ECB probes his betting advertisements

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 02:25 pm

Related News

McCullum lands in trouble as ECB probes his betting advertisements

The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation '22Bet' as an ambassador in January. He had shared a video on his Facebook page on 27 March promoting 22Bet's markets in the Indian Premier League.

Hindustan Times
14 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
McCullum lands in trouble as ECB probes his betting advertisements

England head coach Brendon McCullum's appearance in online betting advertisements has landed him in a fix with the country's cricket board (ECB) probing if it is in breach of the governing body's anti-corruption rules.

The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation '22Bet' as an ambassador in January. He had shared a video on his Facebook page on 27 March promoting 22Bet's markets in the Indian Premier League.

"We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon about his relationship with 22Bet," the ECB was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed."

The ECB, however, clarified that McCullum is not currently under any investigation.

New Zealand's Problem Gambling Foundation had complained to the ECB about the adverts last week.

According to ECB's anti-discrimination code "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition" is an offence.

The code suggests such an offence would carry a minimum one-year period of "ineligibility".

England have won 10 of their last 12 Tests since McCullum became the coach at the start of last summer.

Cricket

Brendon McCullum / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

5h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

20h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

21h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

18h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building