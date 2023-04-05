McBrine six-for restricts Tigers' 1st innings lead to 155

Bangladesh were in firm control with a lead of 102 runs at the tea of Day 2 and were looking to take their lead beyond 200. But they could add only 53 more runs in the third session losing their remaining five wickets. Bangladesh's first innings lead stands at 155.

Andy McBrine led the show for Ireland with his six-for, which is also Ireland's best bowling figure in Test cricket.

There were a few standout performers for Bangladesh with the bat. Mushfiqur Rahim was solid as ever and bagged his 10th Test hundred after Shakib missed his first Test hundred in six years.

Mushfiqur eventually departed for 126 runs in the third session. He reached his hundred in 132 balls, his second-fastest in Test cricket.

Tigers' skipper Shakib was the one who attacked at will and put the spinners off his line and lengths. He was dismissed for 87

Handy contributions from Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz pushed the lead up even as Ireland fought back after tea. Litton, batting with sunglasses on, bagged a brisk 43 off 41 deliveries while Miraz notched up his fourth Test fifty.

McBrine toiled hard for his six-for. But there was no enough support for him from the other end. Mark Adair and Ben White picked up a brace each.

The pitch is already showing signs of wear and tear.