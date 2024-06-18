Mbappe to wear mask after broken nose, could return for match against Netherlands

Reuters
18 June, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 09:31 pm

Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe's potential absence from France's next game at the European Championship comes as no relief to their opponents, the Netherlands, who reckon the French will still present a formidable threat with or without their leading striker.

Mbappe's nose was broken in the latter stages of Monday's win over Austria in Duesseldorf and it is not yet clear whether the France captain will be able to play against the Dutch in Leipzig on Friday.

Mbappe terrorised them in a qualifying campaign which had the two countries in the same group, scoring twice in a 4-0 win in Paris and then netting both goals in a 2-1 victory in the return in Amsterdam last October.

"It does not matter if he is there or not. They have a lot of other good forwards and besides them a really good team. But we are not scared of anyone so if he is there or not, it doesn't make any difference," said goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at a Tuesday press conference.

The 21-year-old made his debut last October in the home loss to the French, beaten by two brilliantly instinctive finishes from Mbappe.

According to Verbruggen, the Dutch have been more concerned about the fact the last two goals they have conceded came from corners and have spent time since Sunday's 2-1 win over Poland in their opening game working on tightening up at set pieces.

The Dutch went behind early in the Group D clash in Hamburg to Adam Buksa's header from a corner, after conceding a similar goal to German striker Niclas Fuellkrug in a friendly in Frankfurt in March. That was the last goal they let in before arriving at the European Championship.

"We've had plenty of time in the hotel to talk it over, and that we've done, but we shouldn't make too big a deal of it, because we also successfully defended a lot of corners" Verbruggen said.

"I think we defended enough well," he said of the victory against Poland, which the Dutch secured late in the game before Verbruggen was forced to make two key stops to preserve their lead.

"Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second half of the Austria v France match this Monday in Duesseldorf," a statement from the federation said.

"The captain of the French team was first taken care of by the medical staff and doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed a broken nose. Diagnosis confirmed during radiological examinations at the Duesseldorf hospital.

"Kylian Mbappe has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately."

"A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment," the FFF said.

