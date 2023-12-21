Mbappe scores birthday brace as PSG end year on top of Ligue 1

Sports

AFP
21 December, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 08:37 am

Related News

Mbappe scores birthday brace as PSG end year on top of Ligue 1

PSG, who had been held 1-1 at Lille at the weekend, labored in the first half before Vitinha opened the scoring early in the second half by turning in a cross from Lee Kang-in.

AFP
21 December, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 08:37 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kylian Mbappe marked his 25th birthday with a brace as Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 3-1 in Ligue 1 Wednesday to reach the halfway stage of the season five points clear at the top of the table.

PSG, who had been held 1-1 at Lille at the weekend, labored in the first half before Vitinha opened the scoring early in the second half by turning in a cross from Lee Kang-in.

Mbappe then took center stage by making it 2-0 with a superb strike in off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Matthieu Udol pulled one back for the struggling visitors but Mbappe pounced on a short backpass to round the goalkeeper and make it 3-1 towards the end for his 18th league goal of the campaign.

His birthday was made even more memorable when his 16-year old brother Ethan came on for his senior debut in stoppage time.

PSG end the year with a comfortable five-point cushion over nearest challengers Nice, who defeated Lens 2-0 Wednesday thanks to two late goals from Nigerian striker Terem Moffi.

Monaco are seven points behind the leaders in third place after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Toulouse, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring both of their goals.

The principality side held on to take all three points despite having Aleksandr Golovin sent off early in the second half.

Malian international Kamory Doumbia produced the individual performance of the evening by scoring four goals, all in the first half, as Brest beat Brittany rivals Lorient 4-0.

That result lifted Brest up into fourth, a Champions League qualifying berth, above a Lille side who were beaten 2-1 away at Patrick Vieira's Strasbourg.

Marseille are sixth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Montpellier, with Jordan Veretout scoring their goal in a game that was held up for five minutes in the second half after fireworks were set off at one end of the stadium.

Montpellier had a point deducted following an incident in their home match against Clermont earlier this season, when the away side's goalkeeper was hit by a firecracker thrown from the same stand.

"These guys are idiots, it's incredible," complained Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian Wednesday.

"I don't understand it. You are supposed to come to the stadium to support your team, not to set off fireworks."

Japanese international Keito Nakamura got the only goal as Will Still's Reims defeated Le Havre 1-0, while Rennes struck twice late on to claim a 3-1 victory at bottom club Clermont.

Meanwhile, Lyon climbed out of the bottom three as they beat Nantes 1-0 thanks to an Alexandre Lacazette goal.

It was a third consecutive victory for a team who had previously won just once all season, and the result lifted them two points above Toulouse, who now occupy the relegation play-off position.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / psg / Ligue 1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

3h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

3h | Panorama
Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen&#039;s Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen on 5 December 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Red Sea attacks: How will global trade be affected?

3h | Panorama
SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

16h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

22h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

1d | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

1d | Multimedia