Mbappe says Pele's legacy will never be forgotten
France star Kylian Mbappe said on Thursday that Pele's legacy "will never be forgotten" after the Brazil legend died at the age of 82.
Mbappe, who received a message of congratulations from Pele when he played in his first World Cup in 2018, tweeted: "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING."