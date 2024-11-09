Mbappe quits France after controversial fall-out with manager Deschamps: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has once again been left out of the France squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League matches vs Israel and Italy.

Mbappe missed France's previous international fixtures due to a thigh injury, but this time the Frenchman is not injured.

According to reports, the Real Madrid star actually refused to be called up.

Meanwhile, L'Equipe reported that Mbappe prefers to stay in Spain and not join his national team.

It is further being reported that Mbappe doesn't want to be part of France anymore, at least as long as Didier Deschamps is in charge of the team.

The pair have reportedly fallen out.

Meanwhile, Mbappe camp, including his mother and agent Fayza Lamari, want the French federation to sack Deschamps.

Many players also reportedly don't want Deschamps in charge anymore, who has been at the helm for 12 years.

The players are calling for a change and want Zinedine Zidane to replace his former teammate.

Deschamps has also revealed that Mbappe's exclusion is not due to recent reports in Swedish media that the striker was the subject of a rape investigation.

"I'm not going to argue. What I can tell you are these two things. One, that Kylian wanted to come. And two, it's not the extra sporting problems that come into play since the presumption of innocence exists and must exist. It's a one-off choice for this gathering," he said.

Mbappe has been in poor form since joining Madrid and was the victim of criticism during their 0-4 defeat to Barcelona last month and also their 1-3 loss to AC Milan.

Speaking about Mbappe's poor club form, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said, "Mbappe is down but not out."

"Mbappe has been some way off his best but the Italian coach refused to lay the blame at his door. The problem he's having is everyone's problem. We haven't hit our stride yet. But I'm convinced Mbappe is going to get through this difficult moment," he added.

Commenting on Mbappe's exclusion from the France squad, he said, "It is a decision of the national team coach and I do not have the right to judge it. I do not allow myself to do so."