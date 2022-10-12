Mbappe 'never' talked about leaving: PSG director denies Mbappe exit rumours

Luis Campos insists that despite persistent rumours to the contrary, Kylian Mbappe has "never" expressed a desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming January transfer window.

World Cup winner Mbappe signed a new three-year deal with Ligue 1 champions PSG ahead of 2022-23, ending Real Madrid speculation.

However, recent reports claim that the France international wants to leave Paris in January, and Madrid is again said to be his preferred destination. The move would reportedly take place in January.

PSG Sporting Director Campos denied rumours that Mbappe wants to leave before Wednesday's pivotal Champions League match against Benfica.

"It's information. We have rumours every day, and we can't come and talk about them every day," Campos told Canal+.

"In this case, it's special, because we are a few hours away from a very important match; it is serious. It is serious because my name is also mentioned. And especially because I am with Kylian every day, [and] he never spoke to me about leaving in January.

"I was with the president, and to the president, Kylian never talked about leaving in January, too. That means it's not a statement from the player, it's information.

"Before a match like this, it's very serious and that's why I'm here: it's to deny and say clearly that Kylian never spoke, neither to me nor to the president, about leaving PSG in January. This question never came up."

Reports suggested Mbappe had become unsettled in the French capital, citing his role within the PSG attack, a failure to bolster their defensive options and a breakdown in his relationship with team-mate Neymar.

"Compared to me, I have a three-year contract with PSG, I am very happy to be here in this house, and I work every day so that PSG, at the end of my contract, have something special," Campos added.

"We speak with Kylian daily, as with Neymar, [Lionel] Messi, Danilo [Pereira], Vitinha, [Marco] Verratti, all the players. We discuss.

"Regarding recruitment, I have already said what I had to say last month [about a disappointing transfer window], I was very clear.

"The most important thing is to let people know that we work very hard every day, we are very happy to be here, and we are giving our all to satisfy PSG."