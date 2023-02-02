Mbappe misses penalty twice, then goes off with injury against Montpellier

Sports

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 12:00 pm

Related News

Mbappe misses penalty twice, then goes off with injury against Montpellier

Mbappe's knee seemed to twist slightly when he was fouled early in the first half against Montpellier.

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 12:00 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe limped away from Paris Saint-Germain's win over Montpellier after injuring his knee and is doubtful for the Champions League last 16.

It was not a good night for the top-scorer in the Qatar World Cup as he missed the opportunity to score from the penalty spot, twice.

The first attempt was blocked by the Montpellier goalkeeper, but the penalty had to be retaken as the keeper was off his line before the penalty was taken.

The second attempt ended up ricocheting off the crossbar and Mbappe failed to hit the rebound on target either. 

Mbappe's knee seemed to twist slightly when he was fouled early in the first half against Montpellier.

He played on for a few minutes after the challenge but signalled to be brought off.

And now, he is considered doubtful for PSG's tie with Bayern Munich on February 14, according to L'Equipe.

The player is expected to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury. But Mbappe did little to quell any worries, as he was seen limping heavily after the game.

Mbappe's ailment comes at an inopportune time for PSG, who are struggling with a series of issues.

Neymar missed Wednesday's game due to muscle fatigue but is just returning from an ankle knock.

Sergio Ramos was also substituted with an apparent adductor injury.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier played down injury concerns after the game in an interview with Canal+: "It doesn't seem very serious...There is not too much concern," he said.

The forward will hope his injury isn't too bad as he looks to return to fitness before PSG's tie with Bayern Munich in less than two weeks.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

3h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

3h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

18h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

17h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane