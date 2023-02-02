Mbappe misses penalty twice, then goes off with injury against Montpellier

Kylian Mbappe limped away from Paris Saint-Germain's win over Montpellier after injuring his knee and is doubtful for the Champions League last 16.

It was not a good night for the top-scorer in the Qatar World Cup as he missed the opportunity to score from the penalty spot, twice.

The first attempt was blocked by the Montpellier goalkeeper, but the penalty had to be retaken as the keeper was off his line before the penalty was taken.

The second attempt ended up ricocheting off the crossbar and Mbappe failed to hit the rebound on target either.

Mbappe's knee seemed to twist slightly when he was fouled early in the first half against Montpellier.

He played on for a few minutes after the challenge but signalled to be brought off.

🚨🚨 Images de Kylian Mbappé quittant le stade… 🇫🇷🤕



(@CanalplusFoot)



pic.twitter.com/Mgx7QO4G4Z— Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) February 1, 2023

And now, he is considered doubtful for PSG's tie with Bayern Munich on February 14, according to L'Equipe.

The player is expected to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury. But Mbappe did little to quell any worries, as he was seen limping heavily after the game.

Mbappe's ailment comes at an inopportune time for PSG, who are struggling with a series of issues.

Neymar missed Wednesday's game due to muscle fatigue but is just returning from an ankle knock.

Sergio Ramos was also substituted with an apparent adductor injury.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier played down injury concerns after the game in an interview with Canal+: "It doesn't seem very serious...There is not too much concern," he said.

The forward will hope his injury isn't too bad as he looks to return to fitness before PSG's tie with Bayern Munich in less than two weeks.