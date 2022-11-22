Mbappe has the ability to make the difference, says France coach Deschamps

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

If Lionel Messi is approaching the end of one of football's greatest careers, his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe is only still starting his.

And the 23-year-old could be in for a field day against an Australia side who are lacking the stars of yesteryear and needed an extra qualifier to reach Qatar.

Like when Argentina face Saudi Arabia, anything other than a victory for holders France would be a huge shock.
 
Didier Deschamps is missing Paul Pogba and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, both out of the tournament through injury, and the French coach said that puts even more onus on Mbappe.
 
"He has always had the ability to make the difference and we will need that," said Deschamps.

 "He has the ability to be decisive at any moment, unlike many other players."

Mbappe, who turns 24 next month, will lead a French attack in which Olivier Giroud is now expected to start in the absence of Benzema. Poland's Robert Lewandowski with teammates during training.

Lewandowski is the third of the three world-class attackers on display on Tuesday, but for his all goalscoring exploits down the years, the 34-year-old is yet to score at a World Cup.

The Barcelona predator has struck 25 times across the last two World Cup qualifying campaigns, but has yet to open his account at the finals.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny believes Lewandowski will break his duck in Qatar as Poland aim to reach the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.

"I think it's definitely important for him (to score)," Szczesny told reporters on the eve of Poland's opening game against Mexico.

"He's very motivated before the World Cup. No one doubts that Robert is one of the best players in the world right now."

