Mbappe feels 'greatest player' Messi didn't get the respect he deserved in France

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has stated that he does not understand how Lionel Messi's departure led to happiness among the club's fans while also stating he's one of the greatest players in football.

Messi decided against renewing his contract with the Parisians, which is set to expire at the end of this month. His decision came after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia saw him draw the ire of fans as well as a suspension and fine from the club a few months ago.

La Pulga is now set to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami CF as a free agent.

For the first time since news of Lionel Messi's departure from PSG emerged, Kylian Mbappe has spoken about the Argentine legend's exit. The French superstar told Gazzetta (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"He's one of the greatest players in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves.

"I don't quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn't get the respect he deserved in France."

There was plenty of anticipation when Lionel Messi joined forces with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. at PSG in the summer of 2021. However, while they won two Ligue 1 titles together, the trio couldn't lead the Parisians to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Overall, Messi recorded 32 goals and 35 assists in 71 matches for the French giants. He played 67 times alongside Mbappe over the course of the last two seasons, with the duo combining for 34 goals.