Mbappe feels 'greatest player' Messi didn't get the respect he deserved in France

Sports

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:02 am

Related News

Mbappe feels 'greatest player' Messi didn't get the respect he deserved in France

For the first time since news of Lionel Messi's departure from PSG emerged, Kylian Mbappe has spoken about the Argentine legend's exit.

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:02 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has stated that he does not understand how Lionel Messi's departure led to happiness among the club's fans while also stating he's one of the greatest players in football.

Messi decided against renewing his contract with the Parisians, which is set to expire at the end of this month. His decision came after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia saw him draw the ire of fans as well as a suspension and fine from the club a few months ago.

La Pulga is now set to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami CF as a free agent.

For the first time since news of Lionel Messi's departure from PSG emerged, Kylian Mbappe has spoken about the Argentine legend's exit. The French superstar told Gazzetta (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"He's one of the greatest players in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves.

"I don't quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn't get the respect he deserved in France."

There was plenty of anticipation when Lionel Messi joined forces with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. at PSG in the summer of 2021. However, while they won two Ligue 1 titles together, the trio couldn't lead the Parisians to their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Overall, Messi recorded 32 goals and 35 assists in 71 matches for the French giants. He played 67 times alongside Mbappe over the course of the last two seasons, with the duo combining for 34 goals.

Football

Lionel Messi / Kylian Mbappe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

21h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Can you adopt a child in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

16h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

18h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'