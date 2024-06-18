Mbappe breaks nose in France Euro 2024 win

Sports

AFP
18 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 08:18 am

Related News

Mbappe breaks nose in France Euro 2024 win

Mbappe's head violently collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso as they competed for the ball in the air late in the Group D opener in Duesseldorf.

AFP
18 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 08:18 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kylian Mbappe will not need surgery but will wear a mask when he returns to action after the France captain suffered a broken nose in his team's 1-0 Euro 2024 win over Austria on Monday, the French Football Federation said.

Mbappe's head violently collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso as they competed for the ball in the air late in the Group D opener in Duesseldorf.

The star striker left the pitch in the 90th minute as blood poured from his nose, with a source close to the player later saying it was broken.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Philippe Diallo, president of the French federation (FFF), told reporters that Mbappe would "not require an operation".

A statement published by the FFF confirmed the extent of the injury, saying Mbappe had undergone tests at a hospital in Duesseldorf before rejoining the France squad at their base in Paderborn, a two-hour drive to the east.

"A mask will be made which will allow (Mbappe) to contemplate a return to action after a period of treatment," the FFF said.

However, it is not clear if that means Mbappe will be able to play in France's next game, against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

France coach Didier Deschamps was not optimistic when he spoke to reporters after Monday's match, which was decided by a Maximilian Woeber own goal late in the first half.

"He is in a bad way. He is not well. His nose is a mess, that's for sure. That is the black mark of the evening for us," Deschamps said of Mbappe.

Play had initially continued after the accidental collision, with Mbappe prone in the opposition box until Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz signalled to the referee that the Frenchman required attention.

Mbappe was treated by the France medical team and his white shirt was streaked with blood as he wandered down the touchline holding his nose.

The new Real Madrid signing came back onto the pitch and promptly sat down as the referee brandished a yellow card in his direction for re-entering the field of play without permission.

Mbappe was then replaced by veteran attacker Olivier Giroud.

"It is not a little scratch. I know he is always being talked about but I can't say more," Deschamps added, before expressing hope that his star player would not be sidelined for any length of time.

"I have always said that the France team will be stronger with Kylian in it."

Deschamps was at least pleased with the result, as France kicked off with a victory in their quest to win a first European Championship title since 2000.

"It is good to start with a victory against such opponents," he said.

"We could and should have done better with certain opportunities. But overall, it was positive, and we showed we were up for the fight as well.

"That is important. We have quality and talent, but we need to remain solid as well."

Football

Kylian Mbappe / France Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

18h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

20h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

14h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

16h | Videos