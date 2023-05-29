Mbappe beats Messi to be named best Ligue 1 player for fourth consecutive time

Sports

Reuters
29 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:53 am

Related News

Mbappe beats Messi to be named best Ligue 1 player for fourth consecutive time

The France forward is the only player to win the award four times, beating the record he shared with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Reuters
29 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:53 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe was named Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth time in a row on Sunday after helping the capital club win a record 11th French title.

The France forward is the only player to win the award four times, beating the record he shared with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"I want to thank the players, the staff, all the people working in the shadows," said 24-year-old Mbappe.

"I've always wanted to leave a mark. I did not expect to win so much so early but I'm happy to make history in my country."

Mbappe has a contract with PSG until 2024 with an option to extend it by a further year.

"I'm happy and I'll be here next season," he said, not giving a clue on whether he would stay at the club until 2025.

PSG wrapped up the title with one game to spare after a 1-1 draw at Racing Strasbourg on Saturday.

Franck Haise was named best coach of the season after leading RC Lens to second place, which will see the northern club play in the Champions League for the first time in 21 years.

"It's the story of three seasons ... those who are not n this adventure anymore, I don't forget you," said Haise, who took over the first team when they were in Ligue 2 in 2020.

"What we've been through is unforgettable."

Lens also had four players in the team of the season -Brice Samba, defender Kevin Danso, midfielder Seko Fofana and striker Lois Openda - with Samba being named best goalkeeper.

PSG also had four players selected - forwards Mbappe and Lionel Messi plus fullbacks Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / Lionel Messi / Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

36m | Food
Infographic: TBS

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

2h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

19h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget