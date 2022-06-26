Mayers, Blackwood keep Bangladesh bowlers at bay as West Indies move into lead

Bangladesh made their way back into the match by removing the top four West Indies batters in the first session but the duo of Jermaine Blackwood and Kyle Mayers batted out the post-lunch session and ensured that the hosts were in the driving seat.

67 for none overnight, the West Indies openers - Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell - started pretty well. They added 100 runs for the first wicket and it was the first-ever 100-run stand between them. Shoriful Islam drew first blood as a short ball got a little big on Campbell and the southpaw gloved it to the keeper. He made 45.

Although Campbell missed out, Brathwaite remained patient and recorded his second fifty-plus score of the series. But he was undone by a straighter one bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz shortly after reaching his fifty. Notably, the ball was changed just an over before Brathwaite's dismissal after the umpires checked the shape using the ball gauge and decided that they would call for a new ball.

The new ball worked wonders for Bangladesh as they got three wickets in a space of 12 balls. Khaled Ahmed was in business as he removed Raymon Reifer and Nkrumah Bonner in the same over. All of a sudden, the hosts were 132 for four from 131 for one.

The West Indies went into tea at 137 for four.

Mayers played with a lot of intent after play resumed as he took the bowlers on. He scored a lot of runs behind the square on the off-side and also through the cover region. He reached his third Test fifty towards the end of the afternoon session. His partner Blackwood was content to take his time and wait for the bad balls.

The visitors finished the second session at 248 for four, ahead by 14 runs.