'Maybe we could do better than what we have already done in the WC': Nigar Sultana ahead of the team's final group game

Bangladesh women's team may have won a solitary game in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup so far but the results do not suggest how well they have played. Out of six matches, they could've won at least four but lack of experience was probably one of the reasons why they fell short in three of the games.

Against South Africa on their World Cup debut, Bangladesh bowled superbly well to restrict them to 207 but failed to pace the innings properly and lost by 32 runs. Against hosts New Zealand, they utilised the field restrictions up front really well but the batters of the middle-order could not score runs quickly in a rain-curtailed match.

Bangladesh got their first victory in the World Cup against Pakistan thanks to an all-round performance. They almost got the better of a strong West Indies but fell short by just four runs.

They lost to India by a huge margin but gave title contenders Australia a run for their money. While defending 135, Bangladesh restricted Australia to 70 for five but Beth Mooney held her nerves to get her team over the line.

Bangladesh will face England on 27 March in their next match and ahead of that Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said that the team could've done much better.

"Obviously, as a captain, I think, so far what we've already done in this tournament, maybe we could do better than that," she said. "We had the ability to do more than that, we were capable, but somehow, we couldn't do it with the two departments together, so we lost a couple of close matches."

Sultana admitted the fact that it was the batters who couldn't really deliver the goods when it mattered.

"It seems to me that in the future we should not make these same mistakes and learn how to keep calm in these situations and control the situation and bat. Because, so far our bowling unit is supporting the team more but we as a batting unit did not really play that well," she said.

"So, if we work on these issues, if the batting does as well as our bowling, we can become a strong team," she concluded.