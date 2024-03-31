Mayank Yadav runs riot as Lucknow down Punjab

31 March, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 12:25 am

Mayank consistently clocked 150kph to trouble the Punjab Kings batters while defending the 200-run target. He claimed three wickets and also bowled the fastest delivery of the season thus far - 155.8 kph to make a massive statement on debut.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Debutant Mayank Yadav ran riot with his rapid pace to help Lucknow Super Giants outclass Punjab Kings by 21 runs in Lucknow. 

Mayank consistently clocked 150kph to trouble the Punjab Kings batters while defending the 200-run target. He claimed three wickets and also bowled the fastest delivery of the season thus far - 155.8 kph to make a massive statement on debut. 

For Punjab, skipper Shikhar Dhawan fought hard with his 70-run knock but it wasn't enough for his side.

Riding on impressive knocks from Quinton de Kock (54), Krunal Pandya (43*) and Nicholas Pooran (42) powered Lucknow Super Giants to 199/8 in 20 overs. 

They kept losing wickets at regular intervals but there was a batter at one end who kept going and helped Lucknow post a formidable total at their home ground. LSG lost early wickets in the powerplay as KL Rahul (15) and Devdutt Padikkal (9) failed to convert their starts into big scores in the powerplay.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings in Lucknow. 

The hosts decided to play KL Rahul as their Impact Player as a precaution to his injury as he recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after recovering.

