Mayank Agarwal rushed to hospital after falling sick in New Delhi-bound flight

India opener and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to Agartala hospital on Tuesday after falling sick on a New Delhi-bound flight, as revealed by Karnataka State Cricket Association sources to PTI. The nature of his health issue is, however, yet to be confirmed. Mayank is presently leading the Karnataka state team in the ongoing 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season.

Karnataka wrapped up their Elite Group C tie against Tripura on January 29 at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala with a 29-run win. Mayank scored a valiant 51 off 100 in that match as Karnataka remained atop in the points table with two wins in four matches, separated from second-placed Tamil Nadu, also on 15 points from four matches, by a superior net run rate.

Karnataka will play their next match on February 2 in Surat's Lalabhai Contractor Stadium against Railways, followed by a top-of-the-table clash with Tamil Nadu in Chennai on 9 February.

Mayank has been Karnataka's second-highest run-getter so far with 310 runs in seven innings at 44.28, with two centuries and a fifty. Devdutt Padikkal stands ahead with 369 runs in four innings at 92.25, with two hundreds.