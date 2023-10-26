Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with record World Cup hundred

Reuters
26 October, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 12:16 am

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Glenn Maxwell's record-shattering hundred silenced his critics and dispelled any self-doubts he may have had, the Australia all-rounder said after his match-winning knock in Wednesday's World Cup victory over the Netherlands.

Maxwell broke his leg in November and missed Australia's recent tour of South Africa due to an ankle issue which affected his preparations for the tournament.

The 35-year-old played the second spinner's role to perfection in the early matches but the swashbuckling batting, which earned him the nickname "Big Show", was not in evidence.

Against the Netherlands, Maxwell took 40 balls to blast the fastest ever World Cup hundred and went on to make 106 off 44 balls in a breathtaking display of power-hitting that earned him the man of the match award.

"It's probably something I didn't set out to do," Maxwell said of his knock, which included eight sixes and nine fours.

"I just tried to get a good platform. On this ground, you can cash in and it was nice to get a bit of rhythm finally and hit a few out of the middle of the bat

"It's a huge confidence boost, a few doubts creep in when you haven't got runs."

Thanks to rapid hundreds by Maxwell and David Warner, Australia racked up 399-8 and bundled out their opponents for 90 in 21 overs to inflict on them the biggest defeat in World Cup history.

Five-time champions Australia also consolidated their fourth position in the points table with a major net run-rate boost, which may be useful in the race for a semi-final place.

"It's like a perfect game, when you get 400 and bowl a team out for under 100," Maxwell said.

"We've had three good wins now and will look to build on that momentum."

