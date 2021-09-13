Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander join Pakistan's coaching staff for T20 World Cup 2021

Sports

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 05:03 pm

Related News

Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander join Pakistan's coaching staff for T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board has roped in Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander for the T20 World Cup 2021. The mega announcement was made a few minutes after Ramiz Raja took over as board's chairman.

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 05:03 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a couple of mega recruitments ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 by roping in former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander as coaches for the ICC event. The announcement was made in Ramiz Raja's presser after he took over as PCB's chairman.

The void in the coaching staff was created after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their roles last week. Though the board roped in Abdul Razzaq and Saqlain Mushtaq, the appointments were only made for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

One of the most destructive openers, Hayden needs no introduction when it comes to the game. He was a member of Australia's T20 World Cup squad in 2007. In total, he played 9 T20Is, scoring 308 runs with a strike rate of 143.92. He also played 103 Tests and 161 ODIs in an international career that spanned 15 years.

Philander didn't have a long white-ball career for South Africa but he was part of the 2007 T20 WC team. The right-arm pacer scalped 4 wickets in 7 T20Is. He was South Africa's frontline Test bowler and dismissed 224 batsmen in 64 matches before retiring in 2020. He also played 30 ODIs.

Hayden will soon land in India for the commentary duties for IPL 2021. He will likely have an early exit from the T20 league as it ends on October 15, just 2 days before the start of the World Cup.

Pakistan kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24. Babar Azam will be leading the Men in Green in the tournament, his first as the captain.

The selection committee made some surprising calls as they dropped Sarfaraz Ahmed and kept senior opener Fakhar Zaman on the reserve players' list.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (VC), Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

Source: TimesNow

Cricket

Matthew Hayden / Vernon Philander / Pakistan's coaching staff / Pakistan Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

2h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues