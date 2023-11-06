Mathews timed out dismissal 'eye-opener' for batters, says Sri Lanka's Maharoof

Sri Lanka middle-order batter Angelo Mathews was given out without facing a single in the match against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

He scripted an unwanted record by becoming the first batter to get timed out in the history of international cricket.

Following the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 24th over, Mathews walked out to face Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Mathews arrived at the crease with the wrong helmet and that paved the way for Shakib to appeal for time-out.

As per the laws, the batter needs to be ready to face the ball within two minutes of arriving at the crease.

Matthews tried to explain his case to Shakib but the latter refused to withdraw the appeal. Matthews was given out timed out as the star batter was not ready to face the first ball of his innings within the stipulated time.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Farveez Maharoof feels this dismissal was an "eye-opener" for batters.

"Spirit of cricket long gone!! Eye opener for all batters from today onwards incase if it was not. Well within the rules to appeal. If Angelo had informed Umpires & Shakib about wanting to change the helmet situation would have been different," Maharoof wrote on X.

On the other hand, former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn said Shakib not withdrawing the appeal was "not cool".