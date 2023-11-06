Mathews timed out dismissal 'eye-opener' for batters, says Sri Lanka's Maharoof

Sports

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:28 pm

Related News

Mathews timed out dismissal 'eye-opener' for batters, says Sri Lanka's Maharoof

He scripted an unwanted record by becoming the first batter to get timed out in the history of international cricket.

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:28 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka middle-order batter Angelo Mathews was given out without facing a single in the match against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup. 

He scripted an unwanted record by becoming the first batter to get timed out in the history of international cricket. 

Following the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 24th over, Mathews walked out to face Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Mathews arrived at the crease with the wrong helmet and that paved the way for Shakib to appeal for time-out.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As per the laws, the batter needs to be ready to face the ball within two minutes of arriving at the crease. 

Matthews tried to explain his case to Shakib but the latter refused to withdraw the appeal. Matthews was given out timed out as the star batter was not ready to face the first ball of his innings within the stipulated time.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Farveez Maharoof feels this dismissal was an "eye-opener" for batters.

"Spirit of cricket long gone!! Eye opener for all batters from today onwards incase if it was not.  Well within the rules to appeal. If Angelo had informed Umpires & Shakib about wanting to change the helmet situation would have been different," Maharoof wrote on X.

On the other hand, former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn said Shakib not withdrawing the appeal was "not cool".

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews / ICC World Cup 2023 / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today