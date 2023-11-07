Mathews provides 'video evidence' to prove umpires 'wrong' after much-debated timed out dismissal

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews provided screenshots of what he called 'video evidence' to prove the umpires wrong about his much controversial yet historical timed out dismissal in a World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. In a never-before-seen bizarre incident in international cricket, Mathews was declared timed-out after Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed. It transpired in the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings.

Shakib had just got the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama with the second ball of his over. In walked Mathews to the crease but before he could take his guard, he realised the strap of his helmet was broken and without taking permission from the umpires, he called for a new one. Seeing all this, the Bangladesh fielders decided to raise an appeal of time out against Mathews. After a long discussion including several pleas from Mathews to the umpires - Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus - and Shakib, the former Sri Lanka captain was declared timed out.

Shakib and the Bangladesh players were not wrong in any to appeal as the laws of the game clearly state that the batter has to be ready to face the first ball within three minutes of the previous dismissal. In World Cups, however, the time is two minutes. The playing conditions do not mention any equipment malfunction as a possible leeway to the batter. Could Shakib have withdrawn the appeal? It was later revealed that the on-field umpires did ask Shakib twice but the Bangladesh captain decided to stand by his decision. When Shakib did not withdraw the appeal, should the umpires have taken Mathews' broken helmet strap into consideration and applied their discretion in giving him the benefit of the doubt?

I rest my case! Here you go you decide 😷😷 pic.twitter.com/AUT0FGffqV— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 7, 2023

Fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock gave clarification about all this and revealed that Mathews had already passed his allotted two minutes before he had issues with his helmet strap.

"ICC World Cup playing conditions supersede the MCC laws of cricket. When it comes to the timed out, at the fall of a wicket, or even retirement of a batter, the incoming batter has to be in position and ready to receive the ball within two minutes, or his other partner to receive the ball in two minutes," explained Holdstock in an interview with former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.

"We have certain protocols where the TV umpire at the fall of the wicket, monitors the two minutes. And he will then relay the message to the on-field umpires. And in the instance this afternoon, the batter wasn't ready to receive the ball within those two minutes, even before the strap became an issue for him," said the fourth umpire.

"Yes, that's correct, the two minutes had already elapsed before he had received the next delivery," he added when Bishop asked him again about the timings.

"According to laws, the fielding captain initiated the appeal to Erasmus who was the stand-in umpire that he wanted to appeal for timed out. Just after the strap came loose, the fielding captain appealed for timed out.

"As a batter, you need to make sure you have all your equipment in place, in order to make sure you get here. Actually, you have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes - not get ready or prepare to take your guard. Technically, you should be there within 15 seconds to make sure all these things are in place before you actually receive the ball," he added.

Mathews, however, refused to believe that. He took to social media to make his point loud and clear.

"4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn't face the bowler without a helmet," he wrote on X in reply to an ICC article about the reactions on the dismissal.

"Proof! From the time catch was taken and the time helmet strap coming off," he wrote in another response with screenshots of the time difference from the moment Samarawickrama was out and Mathews was standing on the crease.

Mathews, who was dismissed without facing a ball, did not hold back in the post-match press conference. He promised that the Sri Lankan team would come up with more 'video evidence' to support their claims.

"Within two minutes I was there. We have video evidence. We will put out a statement later on. We have video evidence, footage, and everything was looked at. I'm not just coming and saying things here. I'm talking with proof.

"So, we have the video evidence where from the time the catch was taken, and then from the time I walked into the crease, I still had five seconds after breaking my helmet. So, we talk about safety of the players - you guys tell me if It's right for me to take my guard without my helmet on? It's just pure common sense.

"That's why I think the umpires also had a bigger job at the time, because they could have at least gone back and checked. So, we talk about player safety. And a wicketkeeper for the spinner is not - they don't let him keep without his helmet. So how can I take my guard without my helmet? It's a complete equipment malfunction," Mathews said.

As far as the match was concerned, Sri Lanka posted 279 ridding on a century from Charith Asalanka. In reply, Shakib played a brilliant knock of 82 off 65 balls and Najmul Shanto hit 90 as Bangladesh reached home with three wickets in hand and 8.5 overs to spare.