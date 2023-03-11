Match timing of Ireland series changed due to Ramadan

The upcoming Ireland series will see three different venues hosting three different formats. The ODI series will be at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while the T20 series will be held at Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The only Test match will be played in Mirpur.

There is also a difference in the starting time of the matches. The ODI match against England started at 12 pm and the T20Is at 3 pm.

But the first two ODIs against Ireland will start at 2 pm. The third ODI will start at 2.30 pm as the month of Ramadan is likely to start on March 23. This decision is to keep the innings break during iftar. The T20 match will start at 2 PM to finish the match before Iftar.

"Some changes have been made in the match timings of the Ireland series because of Ramadan. The T20 match will starts at 2 pm and will end by 5:30 pm. It will be over before iftar," Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, said.

Regarding the starting time of the third ODI, Jalal Yunus said, "The third ODI is likely to be in Ramadan. Keeping the audience in mind, it was set at 2:30 pm. It has been thought that Iftar can be done during the innings break."

Ireland will come to Bangladesh on March 12. They will play a Test match after playing three ODIs and T20Is against Bangladesh in this tour.

The visiting team will play a warm-up match on March 15 before the ODI series. The series will start with an ODI in Sylhet. The first ODI will be held on March 18.

The next two ODIs will be held at the same venue on March 20 and 23. After the ODI series, two teams will go to Chittagong. The first T20 will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on March 27. The next two matches will be held here on March 29 and 31 respectively.

Both teams will return to Dhaka after the T20 series.

They will get three days to complete the preparation before the only Test.

The only Test match will be held in Mirpur on April 4-8. Bangladesh will play Test against Ireland for the first time.

Ireland came to Bangladesh in 2008 to play a bilateral series. That was their only visit to Bangladesh. In that series, the Irish were whitewashed in the three-match ODI series.