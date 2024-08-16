Match drawn due to rain ; Anamul discusses pitch, preparation for Pakistan

The first four-day match between Bangladesh 'A' and Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club Ground ended in a draw, heavily impacted by rain and inconsistent performances.

On Day 1, Bangladesh 'A' struggled with the bat, being bowled out for a mere 122 runs, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy standing out as the lone performer, scoring 65 runs. Pakistan Shaheens dominated Day 2, reaching 367-4, led by Umar Amin's impressive 177-run innings. Unfortunately, rain washed out Day 3, and the match concluded on Day 4 with Bangladesh 'A' reaching 153-5 in their second innings, as the game ended without a decisive result.

After the match, Bangladesh 'A' team's captain Anamul Haque reflected on the experience.

"This match was a great opportunity," Anamul noted, emphasizing the importance of high-level preparation ahead of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. He appreciated the facilities provided by the PCB and acknowledged that the match, despite the rain, offered invaluable experience.

He commented on the challenging conditions, noting that while the weather was reminiscent of Bangladesh, the pitch was notably more favorable for batters:

"The pitch here definitely favors the batters more than what we're used to," he remarked, adding that his bowlers did their best but struggled against a strong Pakistan Shaheens batting lineup.

Looking ahead to the Test series, Anamul expressed confidence in his teammates who will also feature in the national squad:

"We have 4-5 players from the 'A' team who are in the Test squad, and I believe this match gave them a good introduction to the conditions they'll face in Rawalpindi," he said, confident that the team's experience together over the past three years will help them tackle the challenge of facing quality fast bowlers.

When asked about working with spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed, Anamul was optimistic."Mushtaq sir's guidance has been invaluable, especially in preparing our spinners. He's a legend, and his insights are helping us to improve and strategize better against strong opponents", he said.

Anamul concluded with optimism, stating that he believes Bangladesh will pose a significant challenge in the upcoming Test series.