Match abandoned due to rain, defending champions Bangladesh bow out of Women's Asia Cup

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 12:27 pm

Bangladesh, who beat India in the last edition's final, finished fifth with five points from six matches after sharing a point with UAE on Tuesday.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Defending champions Bangladesh were eliminated from the Women's Asia Cup after a washout against UAE on Tuesday in Sylhet.

Bangladesh, who beat India in the last edition's final, finished fifth with five points from six matches after sharing a point with UAE on Tuesday.

The hosts had defeated Thailand and Malaysia in this competition, but they had lost to India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

With six points from six matches, Thailand advances to the semifinals alongside six-time champion India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Since Bangladesh had a higher net run rate than Thailand, they would have qualified for the semi-finals with a victory over the UAE, but the match was washed out before any balls were bowled due to rain.

The elimination reminds Bangladesh of the gap between them and the top-tier nations in women's cricket. Batting still needs a lot of work, as evidenced by the team's collapse against Sri Lanka the day before, when they needed 41 runs in seven overs to advance to the semifinals.

 

