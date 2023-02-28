Massive error made by BCB as first ODI tickets feature 'wrong' England flag

Now, a new blunder has caught the eye of them as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) mistakenly printed the flag of Great Britain instead of England in the tickets of the first ODI between Bangladesh and England. 

Not for the first time off-the-field issues are overshadowing the on-field cricket in Bangladesh. A controversial interview followed by a couple of media interactions had the netizens talking about alleged rift between Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal and also so-called "grouping" in the Bangladesh dressing room. 

Now, a new blunder has caught the eye of them as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) mistakenly printed the flag of Great Britain instead of England in the tickets of the first ODI between Bangladesh and England. 

Great Britain is in fact a geographic and a political term for the part of the United Kingdom made up of England, Scotland, and Wales including the outlying islands that they administer.

So, England is a part of Great Britain. England's flag is called the St. George's Cross, while Great Britain's official flag is called Union Flag or the Union Jack. The tickets feature the Union Jack instead of the St. George's Cross.

When asked about that, BCB media committee chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu couldn't give a proper explanation. 

"It has just come to my notice," he said. "I am looking for the people responsible for that. But it's too late. A lot of tickets have already been sold. It's not possible to rectify the mistake in such a short time."

The first ODI will take place tomorrow at 12 pm at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 

