Mashrafe's legacy in Bangladesh is incomparable: Mohammad Amir

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has labelled Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as 'incomparable' after his final match for Sylhet Strikers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Amir played 11 matches for Sylhet picking up 14 wickets at an average of 19.28.

"I have only one word for him (Mashrafe) - legendary. Here, in Bangladesh, there is no one comparable to Mashrafe," Amir said after Sylhet's victory over Khulna Tigers on Wednesday.

Amir will be flying home to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting on 13 February where he will play for Karachi Kings.

Mashrafe has been away from international cricket since his last match as captain in March 2020. He picked up 12 wickets in the 10 innings he bowled in this BPL.

In international cricket, Mashrafe excelled in all three formats of the game. He was the captain of the Bangladesh team from 2014 to 2020 and led Bangladesh in one of their most successful World Cup campaigns in 2015. He also led Bangladesh to the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. It was under his captaincy when Bangladesh won their first-ever tri-nation tournament in 2019.